Viewers Baffled By Fergie's National Anthem Performance At The NBA All-Star Game

Singer Fergie performs the national anthem prior to an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Bo Churney, FanBuzz.com

Grammy award-winning recording artist Fergie was tasked with the pre-game national anthem for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. On paper, that sounds like a great choice, but many viewers thought it could have gone better.

>> Click here to watch



>> Pink nails national anthem at Super Bowl LII, spits out throat lozenge beforehand

Critics pointed out that Fergie’s voice was oddly erratic during the anthem. One sequence even led Warriors forward Draymond Green to burst out in laughter after Fergie strung together the vocal performance.

>> See the moment here



Even Draymond was laughing pic.twitter.com/R8itTpUAD8 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 19, 2018

Here's what social media users were saying:



Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was “my friends drunk mom acting sexy” she nailed it. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) February 19, 2018

I’M STILL LAUGHING FERGIE HAS UNITED THIS COUNTRY — Lana Berry (@Lana) February 19, 2018

What’s most hilarious is that Fergie Ferg just knew she kilt it. pic.twitter.com/V6M6gPl4YJ — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 19, 2018

STEPH GOT ON TWITTER DURING THE GAME TO LIKE A TWEET ABOUT HOW BAD FERGIE WAS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eWl44fKOdf — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 19, 2018

Barkley: Can we talk about Fergie's National Anthem... 😂 pic.twitter.com/RwZMYpLzsr — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s anthem woke pigs and sheep in petting zoos all across America. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of “Happy Birthday Mr. President” congrats @Fergie 🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018

Band member: Hey Fergie what key are you signing the anthem in tonite?



Fergie: Several. — Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) February 19, 2018

>> Read more trending news

Obviously, not every anthem is going to be perfect; not everyone can just bust out a Whitney Houston-type of anthem at will.

If you need to refresh your ears, here’s Whitney:



– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.