Posted: January 30, 2018

Win Kendrick Lamar Tickets

99 Jamz is stacked with tickets to “The Championship Tour” starring Kendrick Lamar with special guest  Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, & SZA!! Wednesday, May 23rd at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach!

 

Brought to you by LIVE NATION and Miami’s Number One For Hip Hop & R&B… 99 Jamz!

