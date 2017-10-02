Now Playing
Breaking News

58 Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Strip Shooting 

Posted: October 02, 2017

Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 dead, live updates

Las Vegas Shooting: At Least 50 Dead, More Than 200 Injured

Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 dead, live updates
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS —

At least 59 people were killed and hundreds more were injured Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on more than 22,000 people gathered near the Mandalay Bay Casino for a country music festival.

Police said the suspected gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Authorities found him dead in his hotel room, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Who was the shooter How to check on loved ones Celebrities share thoughts | PHOTOS

