With another year of success behind, Drake is ready to start off 2017 with a clean slate without any problems from last year including his notorious beef with Meek Mill. During his New Year’s Eve performance in Las Vegas, NV, he told the major crowd inside Hakkasan Nightclub why he’s leaving his year-long beef with the MMG rapper in the past.

“If people do the most left-field, fucked-up shit to try and tear you down, you still gotta win no matter what,” Drake told the crowd. “That’s the whole key about this shit. So I’mma do this song. It’s the last time I’m ever gonna do this song.”

Drake followed up with a message to all his competitors that want to try and keep up with him in the New Year. “When you win, please do it gracefully in 2017,” Drake said.

After that, he performed his Grammy-nominated diss track “Back To Back” for the final time ever. Watch the video below for the full performance.

Tony MC