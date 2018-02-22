Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 26, 2018
Florida police chief to officers: 'Quit if you will not be able to run towards the gunfire'
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
WATCH: Florida Sheriff Attends Town Hall For Gun Reform
By
ActionNewsJax.com
A tweet made by a
police chief in northeast Florida has gone viral.
Atlantic Beach Police Chief
Michelle Cook, in a Feb. 22 post on Twitter wrote “If you are a police officer and you think to yourself for even one second that you will not be able to run towards the gunfire. … please quit now. We won't be mad.”
>> Armed Stoneman Douglas resource officer ‘never went in’
The tweet was made in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting in South Florida on Feb. 14. A school resource officer, Scot Peterson, was reportedly outside the building and did not enter it after the shooter opened fire at
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Peterson resigned after the shooting, in which 17 people -- including 14 students and three teachers -- were killed.
