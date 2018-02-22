Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WATCH: Florida Sheriff Attends Town Hall For Gun Reform

By ActionNewsJax.com

A tweet made by a police chief in northeast Florida has gone viral.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook, in a Feb. 22 post on Twitter wrote “If you are a police officer and you think to yourself for even one second that you will not be able to run towards the gunfire. … please quit now. We won't be mad.”

The tweet was made in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting in South Florida on Feb. 14. A school resource officer, Scot Peterson, was reportedly outside the building and did not enter it after the shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

If you are a police officer and you think to yourself for even one second that you will not be able to run towards the gunfire...please quit now. We won't be mad. Innocent lives depend on us to act #dontletthemdown — Michelle Cook (@Wunulub) February 23, 2018

Peterson resigned after the shooting, in which 17 people -- including 14 students and three teachers -- were killed.