A police officer in Florida’s capital city was fired Sunday morning after a motorist accused him of sexual assault during a traffic stop Saturday, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Tallahassee Police chief Michael DeLeo said that Vincent Crump was fired after the allegations surfaced. Crump, who was hired by the Tallahassee Police Department in January 2017, previously spent 12 years as a captain with the sheriff’s department in nearby Gadsden County, working at a correctional facility in that county, the Democrat reported.