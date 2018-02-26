Now Playing
Posted: February 25, 2018

Florida police officer fired after alleged sexual assault during traffic stop

Police officers. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Ashley Allen/Getty Images
Police officers. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

A police officer in Florida’s capital city was fired Sunday morning after a motorist accused him of sexual assault during a traffic stop Saturday, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Tallahassee Police chief Michael DeLeo said that Vincent Crump was fired after the allegations surfaced. Crump, who was hired by the Tallahassee Police Department in January 2017, previously spent 12 years as a captain with the sheriff’s department in nearby Gadsden County, working at a correctional facility in that county, the Democrat reported. 

“We immediately sent an investigative team to meet with the victim, for an interview, to collect evidence, and coordinate victim services," DeLeo said during a Sunday morning news conference. “Based on the evidence so far, Officer Crump has betrayed the values of our agency, and the public's trust.” 

Crump is not under arrest and no criminal charges have been filed, Tallahassee Police Department public information officer Damon Miller said.

Because Crump was in his first probationary status period with the Tallahassee Police Department, there are no performance evaluations on file, the Democrat reported.

Miller said department protocol is generally to place an officer on administrative leave during an open investigation, but added that “all situations are different.”

