After Soulja Boy and Chris Brown went back and forth on Instagram earlier this week, we thought the SODMG rapper’s beef with the singer went left after he posted an apology on Instagram. Now the situation is getting a lot more intense. Yesterday, boxer Adrien Broner posted a flyer for Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s alleged boxing match that was spawned from their viral argument. Hours later, TMT founder Floyd Mayweather posted his own flyer for the fight.

Mayweather may have been enticed to push the celebrity boxing match after 50 Cent said he would put $100,000 on Chris Brown to win in a video on Instagram. Meanwhile, Soulja is posting videos of himself training in a private gym and of his time chilling with Mayweather while they boasted their plan to make A LOT of money off the fight.

As if that wasn’t enough, Chris Brown’s baby momma Nia Guzman made matters worse by implying that she may side with Soulja Boy in their fight after tagging Floyd in a now-deleted photo of Breezy’s daughter Royalty. Although she told TMZ it was unrelated to the fight, Chris got heated, and now wants to make the fight a lot sooner than March.



So who y’all putting money on? Chris Breezy or Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em? We’ll keep you updated on the details for their upcoming fight.

Tony MC