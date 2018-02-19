Now Playing
Posted: February 18, 2018

2 kids dressed as 'tall man' unable to gain admission to 'Black Panther'

Marvel's "Black Panther" Has Record Breaking Opening Weekend

2 kids dressed as 'tall man' unable to gain admission to 'Black Panther'
This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from 'Black Panther.

By Rare.us

Two kids decided they wanted to go to the new Marvel superhero film “Black Panther,” but they didn’t want to pay for two movie tickets. So, they tried to dupe the movie theater’s manager.

The duo went to the theater disguised as one “tall man” under a trench coat, but unsurprisingly, their plan didn’t work. However, despite their unsuccessful attempt to save on movie tickets, they have gone viral on Twitter thanks to their hilarious antics.

A Twitter user going by the name of Pillsbury tweeted a video of the charade, captioning it, “We tried getting the two-for-one special at ‘Black Panther.’ The manager was not having it.”

