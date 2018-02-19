Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 18, 2018
2 kids dressed as 'tall man' unable to gain admission to 'Black Panther'
Marvel's "Black Panther" Has Record Breaking Opening Weekend
By
Rare.us
Two kids decided they wanted to go to the new Marvel superhero film
“Black Panther,” but they didn’t want to pay for two movie tickets. So, they tried to dupe the movie theater’s manager.
>> Read more trending news
The duo went to the theater disguised as one
“tall man” under a trench coat, but unsurprisingly, their plan didn’t work. However, despite their unsuccessful attempt to save on movie tickets, they have gone viral on Twitter thanks to their hilarious antics.
A Twitter user going by the name of Pillsbury
tweeted a video of the charade, captioning it, “We tried getting the two-for-one special at ‘Black Panther.’ The manager was not having it.”
