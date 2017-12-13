WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON
—
Omarosa Manigaul Newman, the “Apprentice” star turned White House aide, was removed from the White House Tuesday night,“physically dragged and escorted off the campus,” according to several news reports.
Manigault-Newman announced her resignation on Wednesday, effective next month.
