Posted: December 13, 2017

Omarosa Manigault Newman ‘physically dragged’ from White House, reports confirm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Omarosa Manigaul Newman, the “Apprentice” star turned White House aide, was removed from the White House Tuesday night,“physically dragged and escorted off the campus,” according to several news reports.

Manigault-Newman announced her resignation on Wednesday, effective next month.

There are no comments yet.

 
 




 

