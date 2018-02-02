Now Playing
Posted: February 02, 2018

Adorable kids star in CNN parody for Black History Month

Angela Rye was among the CNN commentators portrayed by adorable children in a video celebrating Black History Month.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Black History Month is officially underway, and one organization created an adorable news parody starring mini reporters to kick off the celebration. 

Because Of Them We Can, a group dedicated to sharing the richness of black history through photography campaigns and apparel, uploaded a video titled “Breaking News: Black Excellence Is At An All Time High” to the group’s social media pages Thursday.

The clip features children playing renowned CNN journalists and correspondents, including Don Lemon, Angela Rye, Symone Sanders, April Ryan and Bakari Sellers.

During the segment, the fun-sized influencers raved about inspirational black figures from Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay to Shea Moisture founder Richelieu Dennis and fashion trailblazer Dapper Dan.

“Black excellence is at an all-time high,” the child playing Lemon said.

They also highlighted the successes of black cinema, including “Black Panther,” out Feb. 16, “A Wrinkle In Time,” out in March; “Hidden Figures;” “Girls Trip;” and “Get Out.”

To end the skit, the children declared that “black folks have always been dope and always will be dope.”

Sellers, Rye, Lemon and others reacted to the video on Twitter. 

The post has since gone viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and views after being reposted across Instagram.

