FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, an employee packages a product at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, Amazon said that it will launch a new service in November that will let delivery people inside homes to drop off packages. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
The company announced Amazon Key, a special lock that allows deliveries inside of a customer’s home, in a Wednesday press release. Amazon Prime members can purchase an Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which starts at $249.99 and includes an Amazon Cloud Cam and a smart lock compatible with the new service.
Amazon Key not only offers in-home deliveries but also will eventually offer in-home services, such as cleaning and pet-sitting. Customers can use the Amazon Cloud Cam to watch the entries into their home.
