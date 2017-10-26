Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: October 26, 2017

Amazon Key, delivery service that lets couriers into your home, met with skepticism

Comments
New Amazon Delivery Service Lets Couriers Into Your Home

Related

View Larger
Amazon Key, delivery service that lets couriers into your home, met with skepticism
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, an employee packages a product at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, Amazon said that it will launch a new service in November that will let delivery people inside homes to drop off packages. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

SEATTLE —

Amazon’s new home delivery service is being met with a great deal of skepticism.

>> Watch the video here

The company announced Amazon Key, a special lock that allows deliveries inside of a customer’s home, in a Wednesday press release. Amazon Prime members can purchase an Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which starts at $249.99 and includes an Amazon Cloud Cam and a smart lock compatible with the new service.

>> Read more trending news 

Amazon Key not only offers in-home deliveries but also will eventually offer in-home services, such as cleaning and pet-sitting. Customers can use the Amazon Cloud Cam to watch the entries into their home.

>> On Rare.us: These new 'Millennial' McDonald’s burger ingredients are a little too real

And while the service sounds cool enough to some ...

... others were quick to share their fears:

Others wondered how far the company is going to take its innovation:

Learn more about the service here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation