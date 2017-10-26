New Amazon Delivery Service Lets Couriers Into Your Home

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, an employee packages a product at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, Amazon said that it will launch a new service in November that will let delivery people inside homes to drop off packages. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

Amazon’s new home delivery service is being met with a great deal of skepticism.

The company announced Amazon Key, a special lock that allows deliveries inside of a customer’s home, in a Wednesday press release. Amazon Prime members can purchase an Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which starts at $249.99 and includes an Amazon Cloud Cam and a smart lock compatible with the new service.

Amazon Key not only offers in-home deliveries but also will eventually offer in-home services, such as cleaning and pet-sitting. Customers can use the Amazon Cloud Cam to watch the entries into their home.

And while the service sounds cool enough to some ...



I'm just gonna say it, I think the Amazon Key thing is cool. It uses a smart lock, camera records all, actually sounds convenient. — Matthew Isbell (@mcimaps) October 26, 2017

Amazon Key is a pretty cool service! As much as we rely on delivery shopping now, it’s becoming essential. https://t.co/7eQlGV9YUB — Cara Brookins (@cmbrookins) October 25, 2017

... others were quick to share their fears:



I'm excited to watch the 2030 Netflix docudrama about the Amazon Key murders — Larissa Barrett (@larlibarrett) October 25, 2017

The new season of Dateline is brought to you by Amazon Key - bringing stalkers and victims together in a hip new way. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 25, 2017

*Calls Customer Service*



Hi. I used the Amazon Key service and now my Xbox is missing. Also, they let my cat out. I’d like to cancel. — Kevin Plantz (@KevinPlantz) October 25, 2017

Me, greeting an Amazon Key courier pic.twitter.com/ZYBhv0AV3K — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 25, 2017

Amazon, the company that put a microphone in your kitchen, now wants to be able to open your front door. https://t.co/P158YanhgQ pic.twitter.com/iFKjJS832B — Brad Heath (@bradheath) October 25, 2017

Others wondered how far the company is going to take its innovation:

AMAZON RENDER IS A NEW SERVICE THAT ALLOWS YOU TO REVIEW YOUR FELLOW HUMANS, AND WHEN THEY DROP TO TWO STARS OR BELOW, TURN THEM INTO FOOD FOR YOUR FAMILY



You'll need a new Oculus Implant and a standard-issue sausage grinder — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 25, 2017

The challenge in 5 years will be preventing your Google home from launching countermeasures when the Amazon drone opens the door to deliver — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 25, 2017

