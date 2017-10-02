Now Playing
58 Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Strip Shooting 

October 01, 2017

AMC offers $5 tickets Tuesdays in October

AMC Offering $5 Tuesdays For A Limited Time

AMC offers $5 tickets Tuesdays in October
File photo. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Looking for a cheap date night?

While Tuesday might not be the new Friday, it does offer the possibility of a night out at the movies for $5.

For a limited time, AMC is offering its $5 ticket Tuesday promotion to members of its Stubs loyalty program. Sign-up is free.

The theater also offers ticket, soft drink and popcorn on Tuesdays for $10.

