AMC offers $5 tickets Tuesdays in October

AMC Offering $5 Tuesdays For A Limited Time

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Looking for a cheap date night?

While Tuesday might not be the new Friday, it does offer the possibility of a night out at the movies for $5.

For a limited time, AMC is offering its $5 ticket Tuesday promotion to members of its Stubs loyalty program. Sign-up is free.

The theater also offers ticket, soft drink and popcorn on Tuesdays for $10.