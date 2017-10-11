Are these the 31 most haunted places in America?

The Story Of The Stanley Hotel

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Thanks to Google Maps, you can start planning the ultimate Halloween road trip to America’s 31 most haunted places, each with its own spooky history of ghosts, spirits and the inexplicable.

A Google spokesperson told Thrillist that the creator of the map is a random Maps user who has chosen to remain anonymous.

The list features the Villisca Ax Murder House in Villisca, Illinois, a place with a name as frightening as its bloody history.

According to the site’s website, “the walls still protect the identity of the murderer or murderers who bludgeoned to death the entire family of Josiah Moore and two overnight guests on June 10, 1912.”

Nearly 97 years later, guests still say they can hear the spirits of the murderers and have even provided audio, video and photographic proof of paranormal activity, according to the website.

Other notably spooky sites include Salem, Massachusetts, home to the infamous Salem Witch Trials; the haunted Stanley Hotel that inspired Stephen King’s “The Shining;” the cursed haunted Lemp Mansion hotel in Missouri; and the first prison in the country to implement solitary confinement, the Eastern State Penitentiary.

Though it doesn’t really fit the bill of frights and scares, the Google Maps user also included the White House on the list of 31 most haunted places in the nation.

Check out the map for yourself: