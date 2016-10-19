P.J. Dabrowa/Special

By Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

Authorities in Florida are warning of synthetic drugs that may look like Halloween candy.

A Mason jar and packages, both filled with the synthetic drug called bath salts, were so difficult to distinguish from candy that Franklin County deputies had to take the drugs to a lab for testing, according to WBBH.

The drugs are described as being similar to rock candy with crystals. The drugs are dangerous and potentially fatal.

Authorities warn that guardians should throw away any loose, candy that has not been prepackaged that their children receive.

"When in doubt, throw it out," Gary Levine, of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, told WBBH.

One arrest was made in connection with the jar and packages of drugs found.

