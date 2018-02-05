Best, worst Super Bowl LII commercials

WATCH: Popular Commercials From 2018 Super Bowl

This photo provided by PepsiCo shows Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman in a scene from the company's linked Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice Super Bowl spots. For the 2018 Super Bowl, marketers are paying more than $5 million per 30-second spot to capture the attention of more than 110 million viewers. (PepsiCo via AP)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

While some tuned into Super Bowl LII to see if Tom Brady and the Patriots would get their sixth championship ring, others tuned in to see the Eagles and their backup quarterback Nick Foles keep those dreams from happening. But no matter the final score, almost all fans stayed tuned between plays to see this year’s slate of Super Bowl commercials.

From Coca Cola’s, a Coke for everyone spot, to Doritos and Mountain Dew’s fire and ice tribute, to Jeff Goldblum returning to Jurassic Park for Jeep, there was something for everyone.

But what was the Best and Worst spot during Sunday’s big game?

