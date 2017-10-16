Now Playing
Posted: October 16, 2017

Bounce house takes flight with children inside it

Comments
File photo. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BUFFALO, N.Y. —

A gust of wind sent a bounce house with several children still in it airborne, throwing it 50 feet before it landed in a corn maze Sunday.

A 76-year-old woman who was standing nearby was struck by the bounce house and dragged about 20 feet, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several children were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

