Bounce house takes flight with children inside it

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A gust of wind sent a bounce house with several children still in it airborne, throwing it 50 feet before it landed in a corn maze Sunday.

A 76-year-old woman who was standing nearby was struck by the bounce house and dragged about 20 feet, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several children were treated for minor injuries at the scene.