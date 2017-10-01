California investor pledges $10 million, planes to aid Puerto Rico

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 25: Condo buildings are seen along the beach as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 25, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Maria inflicted widespread damage across Puerto Rico, with virtually the whole island left without power or cell service. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A California investor chartered planes from Florida to Puerto Rico to take supplies to help the the hurricane-ravaged island as part of his $10 million private relief effort.

Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm that oversees $17 billion in capital, boarded a plane with water purifiers and medical supplies Saturday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bravo said he is putting $2 million to start and up to $8 million in the upcoming months to help recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which has devastated the island.

“If we can come from San Francisco, California, and in two days deliver what the mayors of two towns desperately need,” Bravo told the Chronicle. “Then it can be done.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.