2 Chainz's 'Trap House' back for the holidays

Trap House on Howell Mill Road

The famous Atlanta Trap House is back for the holidays.

Grammy-nominated artist 2 Chainz’s management agency, Street Execs, posted a video on its Facebook page on Thursday announcing the return of the house.

Over the summer, the house, located on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, was painted pink with the word “TRAP” above the door, and a pink car was placed out front. The stunt was intended to promote 2 Chainz’s new album, "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music."

Crowds of people showed up to see and take pictures at the house.

It was painted back to its original white color in the summer after the lease ran out, but it appears it will soon make its return in holiday style.

Street Execs held a grand opening of “Trap Wonderland” Thursday night at a new location -- 1740 Defoor Place.

It’s unclear how long the new attraction will be active.

