Christina Aguilera delivered a tribute to the late Whitney Houston that only a vocalist of her caliber could do.

At Sunday night’s American Music Awards, Aguilera celebrated the 25th anniversary of Houston’s blockbuster movie “The Bodyguard” and it’s top-selling soundtrack.

Beginning her set in a black pantsuit and a singular spotlight, Aguilera sang the a capella opening of “I Will Always Love You,” transitioning to the big note before going into “I Have Nothing,” followed by “Run to You,” a song Houston herself has praised Aguilera for singing.

Assisted by a choir, Aguilera ended her tribute with “I’m Every Woman” recieving a standing ovation.

Watch a clip of the performance below.