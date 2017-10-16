Colin Kaepernick Files Greivance Against The NFL

By Ben Bornstein, FanBuzz.com

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still without an NFL job despite the fact that several players have come out and said there’s no way that there are 64 players — starters and backups included — who are better than him.

Now, as detailed Sunday by Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, he’s decided that he is going to take action against the owners in the NFL, filing a grievance under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, blaming them for him not having a job right now.

I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners. If accurate, this is huge. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

More: @Kaepernick7 is preparing statement about his filing of grievance against owners for collusion under CBA. It should be released soon. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

Kaepernick has hired attorney Mark Geragos. Who has represented numerous high profile clients. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

An NFL spokesman told Jason La Canfora, of CBS Sports, he is checking on it.

Colin Kaepernick is pursuing a collusion grievance against the NFL under the CBA, source says. NFL spokesman says he is checking on it — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 15, 2017

Kaepernick may have a good case as there have been owners, like John Mara of the New York Giants, who have publicly spoken on the matter and said that they would not hire him, while the Denver Broncos reportedly would not pursue him under any circumstances.



The former Super Bowl starter initially became what many are describing as a “distraction” when he started sitting for the national anthem at the beginning of last year. He did so to protest racism and for police brutality that he believes has gotten out of hand in this country. At the behest of former NFL long snapper and military veteran Nate Boyer, Kaepernick started to kneel to be more respectful.

Kaepernick actually opted out of his contract with the 49ers this year, likely in hopes of signing elsewhere. However, he has not been able to find work despite once leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions during the 2016 season.