By Rare.us

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has sported a tattoo of a bull on his right arm ever since his days as a professional wrestler.

On Friday, Johnson revealed that he had covered the tattoo up, but the replacement is a thing of beauty.

Johnson posted a picture on his Instagram, revealing a new tattoo that took 22 hours to complete by renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.

“Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned.”

He also explained some of the symbolic choices in the tattoo, such as where the horns are pointing and how the tattoo will look from certain angles.

“Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing,” he closed the post. “And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe.”