Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson covers his iconic tattoo with an amazing replacement
By
Rare.us
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has sported a tattoo of a bull on his right arm ever since his days as a professional wrestler.
>> Read more trending news
On Friday, Johnson
revealed that he had covered the tattoo up, but the replacement is a thing of beauty.
Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
Aug 11, 2017 at 8:26am PDT
Johnson posted a picture on his
Instagram, revealing a new tattoo that took 22 hours to complete by renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.
“Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned.”
He also explained some of the symbolic choices in the tattoo, such as where the horns are pointing and how the tattoo will look from certain angles.
“Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing,” he closed the post. “And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe.”
