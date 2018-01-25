Erykah Badu responds to criticism of Adolf Hitler, Bill Cosby remarks

What You Need To Know About Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu has responded to criticism of her remarks on Adolf Hitler and Bill Cosby in a 2018 Vulture interview.

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Often-provocative singer Erykah Badu, who was arrested in Dallas in 2010 after filming an unauthorized video for “Window Seat,” in which she stripped off all her clothes, is making headlines once again with a comment praising Adolf Hitler’s artistic abilities.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vulture, she said she is able to see good in everyone, no matter how repugnant a person’s actions might be.

“I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler,” she said, to which the incredulous reporter, David Marchese, responds, “Come again?”

“Yeah, I did,” Badu says. “Hitler was a wonderful painter.”

The response came after Marchese asked Badu about a story he came across while doing research for the interview. The 2008 article from The Associated Press said the singer defended Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam. The AP reported that Farrakhan had praise for Hitler in a 1984 speech and that his statements have been considered anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League.

“(Farrakhan is) not an anti-Semite. He loves all people,” Badu told The AP at the time.

Badu was also asked about her thoughts on separating art from the artist, like in the case of musician XXTentacion, who is involved in a domestic-abuse case from 2016, and Bill Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault and rape by more than 50 women.

“I weigh everything. Even what you just asked me, I would have to really think about it and know the facts in each of those situations before I made a judgment. Because I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him?”

Badu said she does have sympathy for the accusers, but she maintained that she thinks for herself on issues of injustice.

“The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people. I know I could be crucified for saying that, because I’m supposed to be on the purple team or the green team. I’m not trying to rebel against what everybody’s saying, but maybe I want to measure it.

“Somebody will call me and ask me to come to a march because such and such got shot. In that situation I want to know what really happened. I’m not going to jump up and go march just because I’m green and the person who got shot is green. The rush to get mad doesn’t make sense to me.”

It did not take long for Badu’s comments to be scrutinized. Badu responded to critics who took issue with her statements on Twitter. She also said many of those who questioned her comments did not read the full article and ignored the fact that she was speaking about thinking for herself on issues rather than being told how to respond.

Say what u must. Dialogue is cool . I invite it. But please do me a favor if you can , Black & Jewish Twitter, just don't use the word "problematic " any more. 😂Y'all using that too much . 🙄.. oh and read the article. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

Nothin. I was just using my own brain again. I know it's against the rules. I know I know. https://t.co/g6EGf8EXJL — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

The media is banking on our ignorance. Know we won't read the whole thing. They'll use controversial quotes w/trigger words as Click Bait. We❤️controversy. So Blogs choose easiest thing to "spin". Get you mad. Help you get a little rage out. They get more adds.The message lost. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 24, 2018

People are in real pain. So I understand why my 'good' intent was misconstrued as 'bad'. In trying to express a point, I used 1 of the worst examples possible, Not to support the cruel actions of an unwell, psychopathic Adolf Hitler, but to only exaggerate a show of compassion. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 25, 2018

The full interview can be read at Vulture.com.