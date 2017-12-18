Now Playing
Posted: December 18, 2017

ESPN president John Skipper resigns citing substance addiction

John Skipper Resigns As President Of ESPN

ESPN president John Skipper resigns citing substance addiction
FILE PHOTO: John Skipper, president of ESPN Inc., attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 5, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

John Skipper, the president of ESPN, resigned from his position Monday citing a substance addiction problem, according to the sports network.

The network announced that former ESPN president and executive chairman George Bodenheimer will serve as acting chair for the next 90 days. Bodenheimer worked for ESPN from 1981 to 2014.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 




 

