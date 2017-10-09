Now Playing
Posted: October 09, 2017

ESPN suspends host Jemele Hill over NFL tweets

ESPN suspends host Jemele Hill over NFL tweets
ESPN Sportscaster Jemele Hill introduces Power Talk speakers during the espnW Summit 2015 at St. Regis Monarch Resort on October 14, 2015 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Mpu Dinani/Getty Images)
By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sports broadcaster ESPN announced Monday that it suspended host Jemele Hill over “a second violation” of the company’s social media guidelines.

“She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet,” ESPN officials said in a statement, apparently referring to a Sept. 11 tweet in which Hill called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”

 

