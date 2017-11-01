Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: November 01, 2017

Girl’s next-level ‘Ratatouille’ Halloween costume takes the internet by storm

Comments
File photo
Artyom Geodakyan
File photo

Related

By Christabel Duah, Rare.us

To play a character from “Ratatouille,” you could dress up like a rat, or you could suit up like a chef, but neither of those options are nearly as innovative as this Twitter user’s above and beyond ode to the children’s classic.

@Madsters96 turned up the Halloween heat in her chef’s coat, topped with a glow-in-the-dark insert of Remy, the star of the Pixar film, embedded in her hat. She captioned her post with one of the key lines from the film: “Anyone can cook.” The brilliantly inspired look quickly went viral, racking up more than 150,000 retweets and 500,000 likes. The best part? The simple look wouldn’t take much effort to be replicated.

RELATED: Think all rats are gross? This little one might change your mind

2007’s “Ratatouille” is about a lowly rat who works his way up to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a chef. One of the most humorous aspects of the franchise is that, for years, people didn’t remember that “ratatouille” wasn’t the lead animal’s name, but his favorite dish. Thanks to the joy of movie magic and the wonders of the internet, you can too can take on Remy’s specialty entree.

>> Read more trending news 

via GIPHY

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 



Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation