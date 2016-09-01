How to score free Chick-fil-A breakfast this month 

By Corvaya Jeffries, Palm Beach Post

Chick-fil-A often gives away free food, but with the latest promotion, you don’t have to dress like a cow to win.

Through September 30, Chick-fil-A is dishing out one free breakfast entree to each person who downloads the fast food chain’s mobile app and either creates a new account or updates their existing app.

Customers who do so can choose between three options: A hash brown scramble, egg white Grill Sandwich or a chicken biscuit sandwich.

“You’ll find it in your ‘available treats’ section on the main page of the app if you scroll down a little,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said. “In order to see this breakfast offer, you may need to scroll horizontally through your available treats if you have other treats available.”

According to Thrillist, “Once you claim the deal in the app, you have until the end of September to hit up your local Chick-fil-A restaurant during breakfast hours (until 10:30 a.m.) and redeem it for the free food.”

Easy, peasy. Enjoy!

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.

