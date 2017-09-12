Now Playing
Posted: September 13, 2017

Hurricane Irma damage in Daytona Beach: Tourist favorite meets Atlantic's largest storm

Hurricane Irma damage in Daytona Beach: Tourist favorite meets Atlantic's largest storm
The Boardwalk Inn and Suites in Daytona Beach, next to the 'World's Most Famous Beach' sign.

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —

Volusia County, Florida, residents on Monday morning awoke to toppled trees, downed power lines, flooded streets and damaged property.

Hurricane Irma brought howling winds and pounding rains to the county.

Officials urged residents to ascend to the highest floor of their homes. But for some, the rising water became too dangerous.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said it had to evacuate people from flooded apartments along Beach Street.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued 14 people from the floodwaters.

The residents were taken to the city's Midtown Cultural and Education Center. No injuries were reported.

Elsewhere in the city, iconic attractions weren't spared from Irma's wrath.

A large water slide at Daytona Lagoon, a popular water and amusement park, blew into an adjacent street.

Storm surge washed away beaches and left a Ponce Inlet boardwalk in ruins.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers arrested a trio of burglars who were raiding a store.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that he has no tolerance for looting. He said that the county would be under curfew from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Daytona Beach firefighters housed at Station 1 said the kitchen ceiling caved in. They said the bays harboring the fire trucks were so heavily flooded that the vehicles had to be moved to prevent damage.

