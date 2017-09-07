Hurricane Irma: Disney World, other Orlando theme parks closing

As powerful Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, tourist attractions are taking precautions. Below are closure notices and the cancellation policies for the region’s theme parks.
Disney World
Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex are making the following operational changes:
Disney’s Blizzard Beach: Closed Friday through Monday
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon: Closing at 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday
ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed Saturday through Monday
Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing at 7 PM through Monday
The Saturday, 9/9 Rivers of Light performance is canceled.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing at 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday
The Saturday, Fantasmic! and Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular performances are canceled.
Epcot: Closing at 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday
The Saturday, Illuminations Reflections of Earth performance is canceled.
Magic Kingdom: Closing at 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday
The Saturday, Happily Ever After fireworks performance is canceled.
Disney Springs: Closing at 9 pm. Saturday through Monday
"Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" has been cancelled on Sept. 10.
The park said a Walt Disney Travel Company Magic Your Way package and most room-only reservations can be canceled or rescheduled without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney.
“If you have products and services provided by third-party suppliers included in your vacation—such as airlines, hotels, car rental agencies or vacation insurance companies—you will continue to be responsible for any non-refundable payments, as well as cancellation or change fees assessed by those suppliers,” the park officials said in a press release. “The policy does not apply to certain special events or dining experiences.”
Universal Studios
UPDATE: Universal Studios will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Rock the Universe has been cancelled. The park will remain closed through Monday.
Policy: Its weather policy states, “If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area or for your place of residence no more than seven days before your scheduled arrival date, you can call in advance to cancel or reschedule your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations hotel accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets without any cancellation or change fees imposed.”
SeaWorld
UPDATE: SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are closing at 5 p.m. Saturday due to the storm. Both parks will remain closed Sunday and Monday.
park will reschedule or refund any vacation package or individual tickets.
Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island will be closed Saturday through Monday. Discovery Cove will be closed Sunday and Monday,
Policy: SeaWorld goes by a “peace of mind” policy for natural disasters. The policy stated that if a hurricane approaches the area, the park will reschedule or refund any vacation package or individual tickets.
There are no cancellation fees for changes due to hurricanes.
Legoland
UPDATE: Legoland Florida will be closed Saturday through Monday.
Policy: Anyone who has purchased Flexible Cancellation may change or cancel their reservation by 4 p.m. five days before their arrival date for a refund.
No cancellations or modifications are allowed within five days of arrival.
Tickets and extras are non-refundable once issued, but may be used up to one year from the original reservation date.
Old Town
Old Town will close Saturday at 9 p.m. and remain closed through Monday.
