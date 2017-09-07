Now Playing
HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 08, 2017

Hurricane Irma: A timeline of when the storm will likely make landfall

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast, here is the timeline for Hurricane Irma’s landfall.

The current model has Irma heading west northwest nearing Cuba. Forecasters say that sometime Saturday, the storm should begin making a turn northward.
That turn would bring Irma into Florida near Key West around 8 p.m. 

Please note that the forecast can and has changed, and if it changes again the time of landfall and expected northward movement will change.

This story will be updated with any changes in the forecast from the NHC.

The times below are based on the 5 p.m. Friday forecast from the NHC.

At 8 a.m. ET Saturday, Irma is expected to be moving over the eastern portion of Cuba.

At 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Irma will be just north of the northern part of Cuba – roughly 90 miles south of the southern tip of Florida.

At 8 a.m. ET Sunday, the storm should be moving over the Florida Keys.

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, the story should be north of Orlando.

By 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, the storm will be in the northeast corner of Georgia, heading northwest.

On Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET, what’s left of Irma is forecast to be over Tennessee.
Below is a tweet from the NHC that shows the approximate times when areas will begin to feel tropical storm-force winds, or winds between 39 mph and 74 mph.

