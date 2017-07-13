JetBlue offering $99 flights for people evacuating Hurricane Irma

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue Airways jet sits on a tarmac.

By Boston25News.com

JetBlue is offering discounted flights for people evacuating the path of Hurricane Irma.

Remaining seats on flights leaving the following airports have been reduced to $99 plus government taxes and fees:

SAV - Savannah, Georgia



CHS - Charleston, South Carolina

PAP - Port-au-Prince, Haiti

PLS - Turks and Caicos

POP - Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

SDQ - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

PUJ - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

STI - Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

LRM - La Romana, Dominican Republic

HAV - Havana, Cuba

SNU - Santa Clara, Cuba

CMW - Camaguey, Cuba

HOG - Holguin, Cuba

NAS - Nassau, Bahamas

A JetBlue representative told Yahoo News the airline will charge a maximum of $99 up to the last available seat for direct flights and a maximum of $159 up to the last available seat for connecting flights.

The airline has also canceled 130 flights scheduled to leave the area during the peak of Irma’s impact.

Customers with existing flight reservations who cancel or change their trips will not be charged fees, the airline said.

American Airlines began offering pre-tax fares at $99 for MainCabin seats on direct, single leg flights out of Florida for tickets sold through Sunday for travel until Sept. 13.

Delta is capping fares at $399 on flights out of Florida and impacted islands, according to Yahoo.

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.