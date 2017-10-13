Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: October 13, 2017

Man finds million-dollar winning lottery ticket in old shirt

Comments

Related

View Larger
Man finds million-dollar winning lottery ticket in old shirt
File photo

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A television news story and an old shirt netted a man $24 million.

How does that happen?

Jimmie Smith, a retired security guard, said that he saw a story about the lottery and that made him remember where he stashed his tickets.

>> Read more trending news 

He had stuffed them into an old shirt, and when he started looking at them back on May 23, he found a winner, two days before it would have expired, The Associated Press reported.

The New York Lottery released his name Wednesday after officials completed a review of the ticket.

He had bought the ticket at a shop in Tribeca, The AP reported.

Smith has been buying tickets in both New York and New Jersey since the 1960s, but says he doesn’t rush to check his numbers. He does it when he gets around to it.

He’s taking the jackpot over a 26-year payout.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation