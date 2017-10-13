Man finds million-dollar winning lottery ticket in old shirt

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A television news story and an old shirt netted a man $24 million.

How does that happen?

Jimmie Smith, a retired security guard, said that he saw a story about the lottery and that made him remember where he stashed his tickets.

>> Read more trending news

He had stuffed them into an old shirt, and when he started looking at them back on May 23, he found a winner, two days before it would have expired, The Associated Press reported.

The New York Lottery released his name Wednesday after officials completed a review of the ticket.

Amazing! Man says TV report led him to check lottery tix he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24M winner! https://t.co/OBRzmfZB6H — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) October 13, 2017

He had bought the ticket at a shop in Tribeca, The AP reported.

Smith has been buying tickets in both New York and New Jersey since the 1960s, but says he doesn’t rush to check his numbers. He does it when he gets around to it.

He’s taking the jackpot over a 26-year payout.

