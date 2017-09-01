Now Playing
Posted: October 29, 2017

Man mistakes coyote for neighbor’s dog, savagely bitten after petting it

Police Warn 'Zombie' Dogs Are Actually Infected Coyotes

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. —

A Massachusetts man was bitten by a coyote a week ago after mistaking the animal for a neighbor’s dog, according to news reports.

Ashburnham police officials said the victim was bitten several times and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to WFXT.

The man had approached the coyote on Oct. 22 around 6:30 p.m., thinking it was his neighbor’s dog.

While the attack is under investigation, police have warned people not to approach wild animals.

Coyotes live in wooded areas around many urban and suburban areas across the U.S., and can inadvertently run into people in their search for food.

