Maria grows from tropical storm into hurricane

By Tom Elia and Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

Maria muscled up Sunday from a tropical storm into a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Hurricane #Maria Advisory 6: Maria Becomes a Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2017

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity when it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night.

Tropical storm conditions expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands Monday. Rainfall and storm surge hazard information below #Maria pic.twitter.com/m7py3LYnXD — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2017

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.