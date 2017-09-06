Now Playing
Posted: September 17, 2017

Maria grows from tropical storm into hurricane

View Larger
Maria grows from tropical storm into hurricane
File photo. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Tom Elia and Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

Maria muscled up Sunday from a tropical storm into a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph.

>> Read more trending news

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity when it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

