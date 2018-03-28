Now Playing
Posted: March 29, 2018

NFL star Richard Sherman marries longtime girlfriend

San Francisco 49ers new cornerback Richard Sherman, right, poses for a photo with his fiancÃ©e Ashley Moss after answering questions during an NFL football news conference in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Sherman agreed to a three-year deal with the 49ers. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/AP
By KIRO7.com

SEATTLE —

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Moss

Former teammate Ricardo Lockette shared a video of the couple dancing at their wedding celebration, writing, “Congratulations To the Sherman’s!!!! [sic] #familia”

Congratulations To the Sherman’s!!!! #familia @rsherman25

A post shared by Ricardo Lockette (@ricardolockette) on

Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers this month

