Posted: October 13, 2017

Rapper Young Dolph release from hospital, has message for gunman

File photo. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Fox13Memphis.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been released from a California hospital after recovering from a shooting that happened in late September.

In a video posted to the rapper's Instagram page, Young Dolph said, "I know they ain't think it was over with." Dolph additionally acknowledges murdered rappers Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.

Young Dolph revealed in the video that his latest album will be released next week.

The "Preach" rapper was reportedly hit in one of his arms and his buttocks. He was initially listed in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Reports indicate a fight broke out at a Hollywood hotel between several men before the shooting.

Rapper Yo Gotti was initially named as a person of interest in the case, but officials said he is no longer considered as such upon further investigation.

Corey McClendon, 43, an associate of Gotti's, was arrested in the shooting, but was later released. Right now, no one is charged in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Because of explicit language, the video is not posted with this story.

