Sarasota police answer 'hot cop' photo challenge with pic of their own

By Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Not to be outdone by their counterparts in Gainesville, Sarasota police officers lightheartedly posted their own centerfold-worthy photo early Wednesday.

Several photos of Gainesville police officers working through Hurricane Irma had generated thousands of hilarious comments about how good-looking they were. Some Sarasota officers couldn't resist the throw-down:

“….Gainesville Police Department has nothing on us...”

On Tuesday, the Gainesville Police Department promised there would be a calendar to raise funds for Hurricane Irma recovery. Perhaps they will feature the Sarasota officers one month.

“Not bad, SPD. They don't have awesome hair...but they'll do :)”

Warning: You may want to read the comments someplace where you can kill some time and laugh out loud.