Posted: March 22, 2018

See Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s official wedding invitation

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Wedding Invitations

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kensington Palace has revealed the invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

People reported that the invitations for the ceremony were unveiled Thursday.

The intricate invitations were printed through the process of die stamping on a 1930s machine by Lottie Small, the palace said. Small recently completed an apprenticeship at Barnard and Westwood, a printing and bookbinding company in London. The company has made royal invitations since 1985.

“The invitations follow many years of royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood,” the palace said. “They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.”

The wedding of Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, will be at St. George’s Chapel. The invitation is for the ceremony and the lunch reception at St. George’s Hall, the latter of which will being given by Queen Elizabeth. The palace said that later that evening the 200 guests will go to a reception by Prince Charles.

Prince Harry and Markle will be married May 19.

