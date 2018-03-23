See Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s official wedding invitation

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Wedding Invitations

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kensington Palace has revealed the invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

People reported that the invitations for the ceremony were unveiled Thursday.

The intricate invitations were printed through the process of die stamping on a 1930s machine by Lottie Small, the palace said. Small recently completed an apprenticeship at Barnard and Westwood, a printing and bookbinding company in London. The company has made royal invitations since 1985.

“The invitations follow many years of royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood,” the palace said. “They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.”

Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude. pic.twitter.com/kWs2RFx7nN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge. pic.twitter.com/gQpC6tDot0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

The wedding of Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, will be at St. George’s Chapel. The invitation is for the ceremony and the lunch reception at St. George’s Hall, the latter of which will being given by Queen Elizabeth. The palace said that later that evening the 200 guests will go to a reception by Prince Charles.

Prince Harry and Markle will be married May 19.