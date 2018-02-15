Now Playing
Breaking News: LIVE Updates On Parkland School Shooting

Posted: February 15, 2018

Suspected Florida school shooter held without bond, accused of killing 17: Live updates

WATCH: Suspected Florida High School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Appears In Court

Suspected Florida school shooter held without bond, accused of killing 17: Live updates
Nikolas Cruz. (Photo via Broward County Jail)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PARKLAND, Fla. —

At least 17 people were killed in a high school shooting rampage Wednesday afternoon in Parkland, Florida and more than a dozen others were injured, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

The lone gunman, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, was a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and was taken into custody without incident shortly after the attack, Israel said.

