WATCH: Suspected Florida High School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Appears In Court

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

At least 17 people were killed in a high school shooting rampage Wednesday afternoon in Parkland, Florida and more than a dozen others were injured, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

The lone gunman, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, was a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and was taken into custody without incident shortly after the attack, Israel said.

Authorities respond to shooting near south Florida school

