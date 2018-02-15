Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 15, 2018
Suspected Florida school shooter held without bond, accused of killing 17: Live updates
WATCH: Suspected Florida High School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Appears In Court
By
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PARKLAND, Fla.
—
At least 17 people were killed in a high school shooting rampage Wednesday afternoon in Parkland, Florida and more than a dozen others were injured, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
The lone gunman, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, was a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and was taken into custody without incident shortly after the attack, Israel said.
Authorities respond to shooting near south Florida school
BREAKING: Authorities respond to shooting at south Florida school: http://2wsb.tv/2EEsprQ -- We'll have new details on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4**WARNING: This is a LIVE video feed coming in unedited**Posted by
WSB-TV on Wednesday, February 14, 2018
>> Related: Who is Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, accused gunman in Florida high school attack?
READ MORE:
What to do if you are in an 'active shooter' situation | What is a mass shooting? Definitions can vary | MORE
Select a display name and password
Tell us about yourself