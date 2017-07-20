Now Playing
Breaking News

58 Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Strip Shooting 

Posted: October 01, 2017

O.J. Simpson out on parole after 9 years in prison

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

O.J. Simpson out on parole after 9 years in prison
FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson enters for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. A Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for Simpson to be released to parole as early as Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, from a facility in the Las Vegas area. Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Wednesday, Sept. 27 that the process and documents still must be finalized for Simpson's release after nine years behind bars for an armed robbery conviction. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS —

O.J. Simpson is out on parole after serving nine years in prison for an armed robbery in Las Vegas, The Associated Press reports.

