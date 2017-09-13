Stolen power pole on SUV catches police attention, 2 arrested

AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

A power pole hangs from power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Luquillo, Puerto Rico on Sept. 7, 2017. Police caught two men in Florida allegedly trying to steal a utility pole, which was tied to the top of an SUV. Needless to say, the pair was caught red-handed as they drove down a Jacksonville street, police said.

By John Engel, wokv.com

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla., nabbed two would-be thieves trying to make off with a stolen utility pole tied to the top of an SUV in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma Wednesday morning.

In a police photo, two shirtless men appear to be in police custody while a metal power pole rests on top of a vehicle.

These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma #JSO pic.twitter.com/q6VKOvPKuU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 13, 2017

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the men were trying to steal the pole.

This has @_FloridaMan written all over it. 2 men appear to be in custody with utility pole on SUV in Jacksonville https://t.co/UuvrVyecdo pic.twitter.com/qhqepb2Zpb — John Engel (@EngelsAngle) September 13, 2017