New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles to Face Off At 2018 Super Bowl

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games -- one a comeback, the other a blowout -- gave us the lineup for the Super Bowl that will pit the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Quarterback Tom Brady, with 12 stitches in his hand, led the Patriots in a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to put them in the Super Bowl for a record 10th time.



Philadelphia didn’t need a comeback, the Eagles dominated the Minnesota Vikings after the Vikings' touchdown on the opening drive, winning the NFC championship 38-7.



Super Bowl LII (52), with all its pageantry, commercials and parties, is set for Feb. 4

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LII:

When: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

Who: The New England Patriots vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

National anthem: Pink will sing the national anthem

Halftime entertainment: Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

What time: 6:30 p.m. ET

What channel: NBC will broadcast the game

Odds: The Patriots are favored by five points, according to OddsShark.