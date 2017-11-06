Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: November 05, 2017

Video shows Florida police officer punch woman in face at football game

Comments
Woman Punched In Face While Being Removed From Football Game

Related

View Larger
Video shows Florida police officer punch woman in face at football game
Bridget Freitas. (Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department)

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI —

video of a woman being ejected from a University of Miami football game is going viral after it appears that a Miami-Dade County Police officer punched her in the face.

>> Read more trending news

The video shows the woman being carried out of Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. While she is being removed, she slaps one of the officers on his head. 

The video then shows the officer turning around and punching her in the face. 

Miami-Dade County Police said they were removing the woman because she was being disorderly. She was later arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

“Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures,” their news release said. 

Police later identified the woman as Bridget Freitas, according to WPLG

The video, which was posted to Instagram, had been viewed almost 250,000 times by Sunday morning.

Eric Argueta, who posted the video, told WPLG that Freitas was causing a scene before the end of the game’s first quarter and would not get out of the stairs or the aisle. 

"She looked like she had no control of herself and she was refusing to leave the stadium. This is why it took four police officers to get her out," Argueta told WPLG. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 



Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation