Waka Flocka Flame will release ‘Flockaveli II’ in 2018

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Waka Flocka Flame is finally ready to release “Flockaveli II.”

The Atlanta rapper said his first solo album in five years will arrive in early 2018.

“This is the fourth time I’ve made ‘Flockaveli II,’” he said in a statement. “I lost the original version when I lost my hard drives, and then I lost two more after that. With this version of the album, I just did it.”

The singles “Trap My (Expletive) Off,” produced by Louney G, and “Circles,” the EDM-brushed track featuring rapper Derez Deshon, preface the release of the album, Waka’s first since “Triple F Life: Friends, Fans & Family” in 2012.

The Gucci Mane protégé recorded 42 tracks for the album, but pared it down to 19. Other producers featured include Lex Leuger, Supa Mario and C Notes.

“An album is supposed to be personal. People want to hear me,” Waka said. “There was a whole bunch of frustration and anger making this album, but I want people to know the same as ‘Flockaveli II.’ Better delivery, better flow. This is a Waka Flocka album.”

Earlier this year, the MC, legally known as Juaquin James Malphurs, was acquitted of gun charges stemming from a 2014 arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.