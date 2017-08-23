Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

Want to force your kids to answer their phones? Yep, there’s an app for that

Comments

View Larger
Want to force your kids to answer their phones? Yep, there’s an app for that
File photo

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One dad was so tired of his son ignoring his calls and texts he’s decided to take matters, and his son’s phone freedom into his own hands. 

Nick Herbert developed the app ReplyASAP

It will take control of a cellphone’s screen and sounds an alarm, even if the phone is set to silent, forcing the phone’s user to answer the call and unlock the device, Good Housekeeping reported.

The app also sends a read receipt when the receiver has opened the message.

The app, which currently is only available on Google Play, is free, as is the first connection. There are in-app purchases that will cost phone owners between  99 cents and $13.99. Herbert is developing an iOS version. 

Good Housekeeping pointed out that there are other apps available now that will allow parents to lock their child’s device if they don’t respond quickly enough. You can also set a read receipt if you go to settings in the standard Messages app.

