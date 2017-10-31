Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: October 31, 2017

Warrant: Florida boy said before shooting 12-year-old girl, 'Say I won't'

Comments
11-Year-Old Shoots 12-Year-Old In Head At Sleepover Party

Related

View Larger
Warrant: Florida boy said before shooting 12-year-old girl, 'Say I won't'
A 12-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, boy is facing manslaughter charges after he shot a girl in the side of the head with a shotgun, a new report reveals.

By Brittney Donovan, ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A 12-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, boy is facing manslaughter charges after he shot a girl in the side of the head with a shotgun, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant says the boy, whom we are not identifying because he is a minor, was playfully arguing with 12-year-old Ra'Mya Eunice during a sleepover at a home on Willow Branch Avenue on April 30.

>> Read more trending news 

The boy, who was 11 at the time, grabbed a shotgun that was hidden beneath the house, authorities said. He brought it inside and playfully pointed the gun at everyone in the room, according to the report.

Witnesses told police that he pointed the shotgun at Ra'Mya and said, "Say I won't."

Someone in the room replied, "You won't," and the boy shot Ra'Mya in the head, the warrant says.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died May 25. 

The report says the boy fled the house after shooting the girl. He was questioned by police, and a warrant for his arrest was filed Oct. 17.

He is charged with manslaughter but is not being charged as an adult.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation