Posted: April 09, 2018

6ix9ine is hinting retirement?

By Randall Floyd

6ix9ine is a newcomer in the hip hop game, but he’s already hinting about retirement.  Tekashi goes on instagram and confirms his exiting plans. Wow well good luck Mr. 6ix9ine.

