BAIL DENIED!!!

By Randall Floyd

Looks like Meek Mill won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon! Judge Genece Brinkley has denied the rapper’s request to be released on Bail. According to Meek’s attorney Joe Tacopina he’s told TMZ that “This ruling from judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact that she has turned Meek Mill’s case into a personal vendetta”. Wow!!!

