Posted: January 11, 2018

Cardi B., Bruno Mars and more to perform at the Grammys

By Supa Cindy

Supa Exciting news!!!! Bruno Mars and Cardi B will be performing the remix to “Finesse” at this years Grammy awards.  You already know that it’s going to be LITTY!! Click here to check out the list of other amazing performers!! 

story credit: Variety 

pic credit: You Tube Screenshot 

