Posted: January 10, 2018

Cardi B Makes The Forbes List!

By Supa Cindy

Congrats to Cardi B because Forbes has named it’s Hip Hop Future Moguls list and Cardi B made the cut!!! Owww!! 👅👅 21Savage, DaveEast,  PlayboyCarti, LilPump, and Tyler The Creator also made the list!! Check out the full article HERE!

Credit: XXL Magazine

