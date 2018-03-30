Now Playing
Posted: March 30, 2018

Cardi B’s New Single “Be Careful” [FULL SONG]

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Recording artists Cardi B and Offset attend the Prabal Gurung front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Recording artists Cardi B and Offset attend the Prabal Gurung front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

By Taylor Sakile

